Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,175 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,910,083,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $298.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

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More Amazon.com News

These are some of the AMZN news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares in the company, valued at $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $287.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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