Bradyco Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,598 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 8.9% of Bradyco Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bradyco Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,910,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Amazon.com News

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and a $370 price target, citing Amazon’s retail and AWS growth outlook. Article: Goldman Sachs rating

Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and a $370 price target, citing Amazon’s retail and AWS growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Amazon executives, including CEO Andy Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky, reported stock sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which may temper their significance as a signal about near-term business prospects. SEC filing: CFO stock sale

Several senior Amazon executives, including CEO Andy Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky, reported stock sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which may temper their significance as a signal about near-term business prospects. Negative Sentiment: A report said Amazon spent $75 million on rights to a Melania Trump movie and series, while the movie earned $16.7 million and received poor reviews—raising questions about returns on the entertainment investment. Article: Amazon's Melania movie and series

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,623,646.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 14,541 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,895.63. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $298.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a technology and e-commerce company founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 as an online bookstore. It has since grown into a global business serving consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises and content creators. Amazon operates online stores and marketplaces, where it sells products directly and enables third-party sellers to reach customers. Its other businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related services; digital advertising; Prime memberships; and entertainment offerings such as streaming video and music.

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