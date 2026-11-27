Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $390.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Freedom Broker increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,806,456.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $2,335,145.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,389,353.70. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

These are some of the AMZN news items that stood out recently:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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