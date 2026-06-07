Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,315 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 30,092 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $249.87 and its 200 day moving average is $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here