Kestra Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,028 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,848,346 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $95,504,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,341,405,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 63,822,242 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,211,393,000 after buying an additional 2,421,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,831,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Recent Amazon.com Headlines

These are some of the AMZN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,806,456.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp set a $345.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report