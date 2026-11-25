May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of May Hill Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $60,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $909,868,000. Attestor Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital Ltd now owns 128,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $3,729,330.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,895.63. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $345.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

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Latest Amazon.com News

These are some of the AMZN news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s reported acquisition of Decart’s AI optimization technology and team could help improve performance and lower costs for its Trainium chips, while reducing reliance on Nvidia’s software ecosystem. The deal is reportedly valued at about $7.5 billion; its strategic payoff will depend on execution. Article: Amazon's Decart acquisition

Amazon’s reported acquisition of Decart’s AI optimization technology and team could help improve performance and lower costs for its Trainium chips, while reducing reliance on Nvidia’s software ecosystem. The deal is reportedly valued at about $7.5 billion; its strategic payoff will depend on execution. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Amazon executives, including CEO Andy Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky, reported stock sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which may temper their significance as a signal about near-term business prospects. SEC filing: CFO stock sale

Several senior Amazon executives, including CEO Andy Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky, reported stock sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which may temper their significance as a signal about near-term business prospects. Negative Sentiment: The FAA will investigate an Amazon delivery-drone crash in Michigan after the drone struck a fiber cable and a garage. No injuries were reported, but the incident could draw attention to safety and oversight of the delivery program. Article: FAA investigates drone crash

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a technology and e-commerce company founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 as an online bookstore. It has since grown into a global business serving consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises and content creators. Amazon operates online stores and marketplaces, where it sells products directly and enables third-party sellers to reach customers. Its other businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related services; digital advertising; Prime memberships; and entertainment offerings such as streaming video and music.

Further Reading

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