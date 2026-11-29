New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,272 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $377,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TOP Private Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Atomic Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. Atomic Invest LLC now owns 168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Amazon.com News

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 14,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $3,729,330.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,895.63. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,800,900. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $298.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $345.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.20 and a 200 day moving average of $245.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

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