Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,354 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.6% in the third quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 1,796 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.3% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

These are some of the AMZN headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched 36 satellites for its Leo broadband service, a step forward in its effort to compete with Starlink. However, reports also describe the business as struggling to catch up, leaving the longer-term opportunity dependent on deployment and execution. Article: Amazon launches satellites

Amazon launched 36 satellites for its Leo broadband service, a step forward in its effort to compete with Starlink. However, reports also describe the business as struggling to catch up, leaving the longer-term opportunity dependent on deployment and execution. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Amazon executives, including CEO Andy Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky, reported stock sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which may temper their significance as a signal about near-term business prospects. SEC filing: CFO stock sale

Several senior Amazon executives, including CEO Andy Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky, reported stock sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which may temper their significance as a signal about near-term business prospects. Negative Sentiment: The FAA will investigate an Amazon delivery-drone crash in Michigan after the drone struck a fiber cable and a garage. No injuries were reported, but the incident could draw attention to safety and oversight of the delivery program. Article: FAA investigates drone crash

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $2,335,145.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,389,353.70. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

AMZN stock opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a technology and e-commerce company founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 as an online bookstore. It has since grown into a global business serving consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises and content creators. Amazon operates online stores and marketplaces, where it sells products directly and enables third-party sellers to reach customers. Its other businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related services; digital advertising; Prime memberships; and entertainment offerings such as streaming video and music.

See Also

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