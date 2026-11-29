Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $60,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $909,868,000. Attestor Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.2% in the third quarter. Attestor Capital Ltd now owns 128,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,376,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 303,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $63,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,895.63. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day moving average is $245.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "conviction-buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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