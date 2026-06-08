Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Lowered by Zeno Equity Partners LLP

Zeno Equity Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,684 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 33,215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.6% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zeno Equity Partners LLP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $246.03 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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