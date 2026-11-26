Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,847 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 24,406 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $5,910,083,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $255.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Yorkville Ives began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,389,353.70. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,800,900. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Article: Amazon Decart acquisition

Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing allowing Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to access Amazon’s store again. A deal could bring shopping referrals, but the companies still need to address Amazon’s concerns about advertising revenue and the value exchanged. Article: Amazon and Meta talks

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing allowing Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to access Amazon’s store again. A deal could bring shopping referrals, but the companies still need to address Amazon’s concerns about advertising revenue and the value exchanged. Negative Sentiment: A Bernstein estimate that web activity on usage-based cloud platforms, including AWS, was about 16% below third-quarter levels raised concerns about near-term cloud demand. Amazon also faces scrutiny over its large AI infrastructure spending and the pressure that could put on free cash flow, while credit-market worries about how AI companies will finance data-center expansion added to sector risk. Article: Cloud traffic and market selloff

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

See Also

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