Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,063,923 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 17.6% of Brighton Jones LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,012,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,848,346 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $95,504,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,341,405,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 63,822,242 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,211,393,000 after buying an additional 2,421,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,831,376,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,495,895.63. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.43 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $255.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with reports highlighting potential upside for Amazon versus Walmart and noting 59 Buy ratings and no Sell ratings. That optimism may support sentiment, though price targets are not guarantees. Article: Amazon and Walmart holiday competition Article: Amazon analyst ratings

Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with reports highlighting potential upside for Amazon versus Walmart and noting 59 Buy ratings and no Sell ratings. That optimism may support sentiment, though price targets are not guarantees. Neutral Sentiment: Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Article: Thanksgiving mobile shopping

Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Negative Sentiment: One report warns that Amazon’s roughly $220 billion spending plan and negative free cash flow could weigh on investor confidence, despite AWS growth. Separately, the NRF expects fewer consumers to shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday than last year, a potential headwind for retailers. Article: Amazon spending and cash flow Article: Thanksgiving shopping plans

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $333.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Freedom Broker raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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