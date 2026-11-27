University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,739 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

These are some of the AMZN stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office increased its Amazon stake by 43% in the latest quarter, a notable vote of confidence from a prominent investor. Article: Famous investors’ Amazon holdings

Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office increased its Amazon stake by 43% in the latest quarter, a notable vote of confidence from a prominent investor. Neutral Sentiment: Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Article: Thanksgiving mobile shopping

Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Negative Sentiment: AI-powered product discovery may steer some shoppers away: Reddit reportedly appears frequently in Google AI shopping responses, while Gemini mentions Amazon but does not link shoppers to its site. This could limit traffic Amazon receives from emerging search channels. Article: Reddit and holiday gift traffic Article: Gemini and Amazon referrals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,806,456.44. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares in the company, valued at $124,755,580.35. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.43 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $255.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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