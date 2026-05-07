Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 311,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.73% of Ambarella worth $388,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 126.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 34.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 48.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, insider Chan W. Lee sold 6,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $355,089.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,644.90. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $249,549.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 164,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,663,039.82. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,921,677. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Consumer Edge reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.17. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.Ambarella's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ambarella, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambarella wasn't on the list.

While Ambarella currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here