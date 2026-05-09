Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,136 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Amcor worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amcor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.56.

View Our Latest Report on Amcor

More Amcor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor said revenue topped expectations and raised its full-year guidance, which helped spark buying interest and suggests operating trends are improving. Amcor (AMCR) rises after revenue beat and higher full-year guidance

Amcor said revenue topped expectations and raised its full-year guidance, which helped spark buying interest and suggests operating trends are improving. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remained constructive after the report: Citigroup kept a buy rating, JPMorgan held an overweight view, and Truist reaffirmed a buy rating with a slightly higher target, reinforcing a favorable analyst backdrop. Analyst rating updates

Several Wall Street firms remained constructive after the report: Citigroup kept a buy rating, JPMorgan held an overweight view, and Truist reaffirmed a buy rating with a slightly higher target, reinforcing a favorable analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Amcor also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, supporting the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors with a roughly 6.5% annualized yield.

Amcor also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, supporting the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors with a roughly 6.5% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: An earnings-call summary noted strong synergy progress but some cash flow strain, indicating execution remains important even after the upbeat quarter. Amcor Earnings Call: Synergies Strong, Cash Flow Strained

An earnings-call summary noted strong synergy progress but some cash flow strain, indicating execution remains important even after the upbeat quarter. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued Amcor looks inexpensive on a forward P/E basis and highlighted the dividend as a reason to wait, which supports valuation but does not point to a major near-term catalyst. Amcor: Mispriced At Multi-Year Low Forward P/E With A Dividend That Pays To Wait

One Seeking Alpha piece argued Amcor looks inexpensive on a forward P/E basis and highlighted the dividend as a reason to wait, which supports valuation but does not point to a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive tone, Citigroup and JPMorgan both lowered price targets, suggesting analysts see a bit less upside than before even while maintaining bullish ratings. Price target reductions

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm's revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.980-4.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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