Amcor PLC $AMCR Stock Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,863 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,370,464 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Amcor worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,333,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737,979 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,344,317 shares of the company's stock worth $321,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015,722 shares of the company's stock worth $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,111,558 shares of the company's stock worth $385,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,077,241 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

Amcor Stock Up 4.4%

AMCR stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor's revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is presently 169.93%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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