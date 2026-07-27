Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,787 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 138,035 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Amdocs worth $37,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,667 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 160.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 82,322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,197 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

See Also

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