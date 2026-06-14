Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372,726 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 172,518 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.61% of Amer Sports worth $125,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amer Sports by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.19.

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Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE AS opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In related news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock worth $30,156,939.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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