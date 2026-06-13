Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Bought by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593,627 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,658,536 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports comprises 5.7% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.37% of Amer Sports worth $283,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amer Sports by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AS. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore raised their price target on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939.

Amer Sports Trading Down 0.5%

AS opened at $35.43 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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