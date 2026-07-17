Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 198,418 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AS. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amer Sports by 44.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company's stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 358,536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amer Sports by 103.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Insider Activity at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,262,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,451,291.70. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266 in the last quarter.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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