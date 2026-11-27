Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,326 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,197,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Amer Sports worth $42,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amer Sports by 84.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amer Sports by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14.9% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 117.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In related news, CFO Andrew Page sold 2,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $57,889.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,575 shares in the company, valued at $188,242.25. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Wen-Chang Chen sold 117,461 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $3,124,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 434,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,567,143. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AS

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports is a global sporting goods company that designs, manufactures and markets apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories. Its portfolio includes brands such as Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Atomic and Peak Performance, serving consumers and athletes across outdoor, winter sports and racquet and team sports. The company's products range from technical outdoor clothing and footwear to skis, snowboarding equipment, tennis racquets, balls and other sports gear. Amer Sports sells through wholesale partners and its own retail and online channels.

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