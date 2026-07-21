Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,528 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,593,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,622,000 after buying an additional 1,658,536 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,214,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,759,000 after buying an additional 4,843,742 shares during the period. Avala Global LP grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 4,637,149 shares of the company's stock worth $173,198,000 after buying an additional 1,297,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,204 shares of the company's stock worth $138,464,000 after buying an additional 510,419 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amer Sports

Insider Activity at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,657,331.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,336,624.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266.

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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