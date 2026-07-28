Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Stake Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,201 shares of the company's stock after selling 442,087 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Amer Sports worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth $1,646,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Amer Sports by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,317 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,127,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,665,157 shares of the company's stock worth $120,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.70.

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Insider Activity at Amer Sports

In related news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,624.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266 in the last three months.

Amer Sports Stock Up 3.8%

Amer Sports stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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