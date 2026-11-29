Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,482,994 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,214,389 shares during the period. Amer Sports comprises 2.9% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.89% of Amer Sports worth $286,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amer Sports by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 20.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,531 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 2,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $57,889.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,575 shares in the company, valued at $188,242.25. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Wen-Chang Chen sold 117,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $3,124,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 434,855 shares in the company, valued at $11,567,143. This represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amer Sports from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports is a global sporting goods company that designs, manufactures and markets apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories. Its portfolio includes brands such as Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Atomic and Peak Performance, serving consumers and athletes across outdoor, winter sports and racquet and team sports. The company's products range from technical outdoor clothing and footwear to skis, snowboarding equipment, tennis racquets, balls and other sports gear. Amer Sports sells through wholesale partners and its own retail and online channels.

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