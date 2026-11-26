Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 322.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,301 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of Amer Sports worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,274,000. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 583.8% in the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 3,099,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,364 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 85.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,672,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 768,668 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 89.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,106,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 520,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,459,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, September 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on AS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Page sold 2,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $57,889.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,242.25. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Wen-Chang Chen sold 117,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $3,124,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 434,855 shares in the company, valued at $11,567,143. This represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Amer Sports Stock Up 2.5%

AS opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Amer Sports's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports is a global sporting goods company whose portfolio includes Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Peak Performance and other brands. Its products span technical apparel and footwear, outdoor and winter sports equipment, and gear for sports such as tennis, baseball and basketball. The company serves consumers and athletes in markets around the world through its brands' retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. Its operations are organized around technical apparel, outdoor performance, and ball and racquet sports.

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