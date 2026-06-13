Ameren Corporation $AEE is HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 156,987 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for about 3.6% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Ameren worth $55,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 14,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $115.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.Ameren's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Ameren in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.54.

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Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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