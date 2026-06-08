Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Ameren were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 6,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Ameren Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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