Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,768 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,189 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $154,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Beto Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,084,664 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $108,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.7%

Ameren stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $115.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is 53.96%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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