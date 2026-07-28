Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Ameren worth $126,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ameren by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,495 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,254,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AEE opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $96.57 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. KeyCorp raised Ameren from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $126.00 price objective on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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