Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,693 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 221,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Ameren worth $65,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 74.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 6,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.96%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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