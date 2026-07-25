Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,039 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Ameren worth $39,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 285.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is 53.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

See Also

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