Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 185,215 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Ameren worth $346,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Ameren by 106.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 919,349 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $101,055,000 after buying an additional 473,048 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ameren by 42.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Ameren Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.57 and a 12-month high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Ameren had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $119.10 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $26,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,600.64. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total value of $57,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,469.60. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,248 shares of company stock worth $803,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation is a public utility holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its subsidiaries, it provides electric and natural gas services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Ameren Missouri generates and delivers electricity and distributes natural gas in Missouri. Ameren Illinois delivers electricity and distributes natural gas in central and southern Illinois, while its transmission operations serve a broader regional network. Ameren was formed in 1997 through the merger of Union Electric Company and Central Illinois Public Service Company.

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