Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 892,561 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Ameresco worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameresco alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 99.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ameresco from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.89.

View Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Trading Up 22.5%

Shares of AMRC opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $515.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.18 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Ameresco

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameresco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameresco reported second-quarter revenue of $515.5 million, well above the $465.2 million analyst consensus and 9.1% higher than a year earlier. The revenue beat was the primary catalyst for the post-earnings rally. Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ameresco reported second-quarter revenue of $515.5 million, well above the $465.2 million analyst consensus and 9.1% higher than a year earlier. The revenue beat was the primary catalyst for the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: The company booked approximately $1.8 billion in new awards, while its backlog grew 32% to a record level. Strong power-demand trends and expanded energy-infrastructure opportunities improve visibility into future revenue. Ameresco books $1.8 billion in new awards

The company booked approximately $1.8 billion in new awards, while its backlog grew 32% to a record level. Strong power-demand trends and expanded energy-infrastructure opportunities improve visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Ameresco raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.15–$1.35, above the prior consensus estimate of $1.09. Revenue guidance of $2.0–$2.2 billion was broadly consistent with expectations. Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ameresco raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.15–$1.35, above the prior consensus estimate of $1.09. Revenue guidance of $2.0–$2.2 billion was broadly consistent with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $59 to $62 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling substantial potential upside based on the company’s backlog and growth outlook. Analyst price-target update

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $59 to $62 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling substantial potential upside based on the company’s backlog and growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS of $0.20 matched expectations, but declined from $0.27 a year earlier. Revenue growth therefore provided the strongest positive surprise, rather than earnings growth. Ameresco Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter EPS of $0.20 matched expectations, but declined from $0.27 a year earlier. Revenue growth therefore provided the strongest positive surprise, rather than earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Ameresco continues to post thin profitability, with a 1.59% net margin and 3.33% return on equity. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64 and elevated valuation leave the shares sensitive to execution or interest-rate concerns.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,111 shares in the company, valued at $713,521.97. The trade was a 31.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379.84. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Ameresco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameresco wasn't on the list.

While Ameresco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here