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American Capital Management Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Icon Plc $ICLR

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Icon logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 20,462 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Icon were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Icon by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 27,939 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Icon to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Icon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Icon from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Icon from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Icon from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Icon

Icon Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Icon stock opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.22. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $203.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Icon

(Free Report)

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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