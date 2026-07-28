American Capital Management Inc. Makes New $28.31 Million Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $28,313,000. Badger Meter makes up about 1.5% of American Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,867,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $83,819,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

See Also

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