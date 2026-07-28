American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,692 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 148,703 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 714,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $49,222,000 after buying an additional 227,915 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 149.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,921.49. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Further Reading

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