American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,426 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 62,212 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,243 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,726 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 349.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,681 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 418,943 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $48,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $48,527.76. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.1%

AEO stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's payout ratio is 30.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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