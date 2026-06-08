American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000,419 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 680,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.54% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $158,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8,432.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,655.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,475 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $50,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $49,743.01. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.3%

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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