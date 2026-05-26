American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378,122 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 108,960 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $62,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 521,300 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,767 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $49,743.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $50,002.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.45.

Read Our Latest Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.3%

AEO stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Eagle Outfitters's payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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