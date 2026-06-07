American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771,716 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 98,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $99,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $485,166,000 after acquiring an additional 249,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,649,952 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 320,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 920.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,497,720 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $94,066,000 after buying an additional 4,959,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,493,902 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,395,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $49,743.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $50,002.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 8.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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