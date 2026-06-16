American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,721 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,391 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Dockside LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1%

AEP opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average is $125.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here