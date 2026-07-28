American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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