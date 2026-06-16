American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Stock Holdings Raised by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 210.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,250 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 88,250 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.8% of OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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