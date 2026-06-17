American Express Company $AXP Position Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,999 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in American Express were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express agreed to buy TheFork for $700 million, adding more than 50,000 European restaurants to its dining network and expanding the company’s premium lifestyle offerings. American Express Expands Dining Ecosystem With TheFork Acquisition From Tripadvisor

American Express agreed to buy TheFork for $700 million, adding more than 50,000 European restaurants to its dining network and expanding the company’s premium lifestyle offerings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal could improve AmEx’s competitive positioning in dining and experiences, which may support customer acquisition and cardholder spending over time. Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Visa (V) and American Express (AXP)

Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal could improve AmEx’s competitive positioning in dining and experiences, which may support customer acquisition and cardholder spending over time. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its sell rating on American Express with a $285 price target, signaling lingering valuation concerns despite the recent stock strength.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $341.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $317.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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