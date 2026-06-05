American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,673 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $29,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $312.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $286.15 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.11. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express says card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, suggesting resilient demand from affluent consumers and reinforcing the company’s core growth engine. Article Title

American Express says card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, suggesting resilient demand from affluent consumers and reinforcing the company’s core growth engine. Positive Sentiment: American Express introduced a new Fanatics Rewards card aimed at sports fans, a sign it is still using product launches to deepen engagement and attract new spending. Article Title

American Express introduced a new Fanatics Rewards card aimed at sports fans, a sign it is still using product launches to deepen engagement and attract new spending. Neutral Sentiment: A broader market rally lifted financial stocks, which may have provided some support to American Express, but the stock was still reacting more to company-specific sentiment than to the sector move. Article Title

A broader market rally lifted financial stocks, which may have provided some support to American Express, but the stock was still reacting more to company-specific sentiment than to the sector move. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces revisited whether AXP is attractive after its year-to-date decline, highlighting valuation concerns rather than any new fundamental problem. Article Title

Several commentary pieces revisited whether AXP is attractive after its year-to-date decline, highlighting valuation concerns rather than any new fundamental problem. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that American Express had declined more than the broader market, reflecting ongoing investor caution and recent share-price weakness. Article Title

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

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