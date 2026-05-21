American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,479,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,189 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Stock Up 0.2%

AXP stock opened at $309.92 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $281.46 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express and Fanatics announced a multifaceted partnership that makes Amex the official payments partner across select Fanatics locations, adds exclusive fan experiences, and launches a new co-branded Fanatics American Express card. The move could help Amex deepen customer engagement, strengthen spending volume, and expand its premium rewards ecosystem. Business Wire article

American Express and Fanatics announced a multifaceted partnership that makes Amex the official payments partner across select Fanatics locations, adds exclusive fan experiences, and launches a new co-branded Fanatics American Express card. The move could help Amex deepen customer engagement, strengthen spending volume, and expand its premium rewards ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Main Street America said they awarded more than $10 million in Shop Small grants to over 500 small businesses. The initiative supports Amex’s small-business brand positioning and reinforces its image as a partner to merchants, which can support long-term card acceptance and loyalty. Yahoo Finance article

American Express and Main Street America said they awarded more than $10 million in Shop Small grants to over 500 small businesses. The initiative supports Amex’s small-business brand positioning and reinforces its image as a partner to merchants, which can support long-term card acceptance and loyalty. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether American Express stock remains attractive after its recent share-price pullback and after a lukewarm reaction to first-quarter earnings. These pieces reflect ongoing investor debate rather than a fresh operational catalyst, but they may be contributing to some near-term caution. Motley Fool article

Several articles focused on whether American Express stock remains attractive after its recent share-price pullback and after a lukewarm reaction to first-quarter earnings. These pieces reflect ongoing investor debate rather than a fresh operational catalyst, but they may be contributing to some near-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reportedly reiterated a Hold view on AXP, which suggests analysts are not seeing a major near-term re-rating catalyst despite the company’s strong franchise and new marketing initiatives.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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