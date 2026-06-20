American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,095 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 254,407 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of American Express worth $701,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Securities Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC grew its stake in American Express by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.80.

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American Express Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

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About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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