Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 1,262.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,946 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 147,281 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.5% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $48,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $226,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in American Express by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,288 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $121,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 423.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 500,805 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $152,295,000 after purchasing an additional 405,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $359.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $230.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Express from $342.00 to $340.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.42.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Investors following AXP have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: American Express expects another year of roughly 10% revenue growth. One bullish article argues the shares could reach $400 by 2028, though that is an author’s prediction—not company guidance. Article: American Express Expects Another Year of 10% Revenue Growth

American Express expects another year of roughly 10% revenue growth. One bullish article argues the shares could reach $400 by 2028, though that is an author’s prediction—not company guidance. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also points to strong Q3 2026 results and AXP’s relatively high-quality customer base as supports for growth and a buffer against credit risk, despite recent share-price pressure. Article: American Express Expects Another Year of 10% Revenue Growth

Coverage also points to strong Q3 2026 results and AXP’s relatively high-quality customer base as supports for growth and a buffer against credit risk, despite recent share-price pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Sarah Dodds-Brown will become chief legal officer as Laureen Seeger retires. The leadership transition puts legal, regulatory and governance responsibilities under a new executive, with no immediate financial impact specified. Article: American Express Names Sarah Dodds Brown As Legal Chief

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $316.40 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $290.97 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $313.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.18. American Express had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 44,910 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $14,694,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,544.80. The trade was a 68.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Squeri sold 299,401 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $99,449,036.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $20,117,934.72. The trade was a 83.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 414,171 shares of company stock worth $137,069,544 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global payments company that issues charge and credit cards and operates a payments network connecting cardholders, merchants and financial institutions. Its products and services serve consumers, small businesses and large companies. The company offers personal, business and corporate cards, along with payment, expense-management and travel-related services. It also provides merchant services that help businesses accept payments and manage customer transactions. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, American Express has expanded into financial services and payments.

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