American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,177 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $106,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

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More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express said it will buy TheFork for $700 million in cash, expanding its dining network in Europe to about 75,000 bookable venues and reinforcing its lifestyle and travel perks strategy. Reuters article

American Express said it will buy TheFork for $700 million in cash, expanding its dining network in Europe to about 75,000 bookable venues and reinforcing its lifestyle and travel perks strategy. Positive Sentiment: The acquisition fits into AmEx’s broader effort to deepen engagement with premium customers through dining, travel, and experiences, which could help support card spending and loyalty over time. PYMNTS article

The acquisition fits into AmEx’s broader effort to deepen engagement with premium customers through dining, travel, and experiences, which could help support card spending and loyalty over time. Neutral Sentiment: Tripadvisor confirmed it agreed to sell TheFork as part of a strategic review, but the deal is more directly significant for AmEx because it strengthens its dining platform rather than changing core payments operations. Yahoo Finance article

American Express Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of AXP opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $316.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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