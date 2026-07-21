American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,824 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $23,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $351.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $330.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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